Monday, February 15, 2021
Covid-19 transmission among children in nurseries “is low”, according to study

This study assures that « there is no evidence » that nurseries are a « source of viral contagion » among preschool children | 08/02/2021 | ...
Suicidal man jumps from building and falls into stroller with baby on board

The horrible accident was recorded by a security camera that was at the scene | 02/08/2021 | ionicons-v5-c14: 32 | -...
Warm week in Monterrey before a new cold front

During this week, maximum temperatures of around 30 degrees are expected with mostly clear skies prior to the arrival of a frontal system...
Detachment of a glacier causes an avalanche that kills 26 in India

Part of a Himalayan glacier broke off and fell into a river, sending a devastating avalanche of water, dust and rocks down a...
Monday with partly cloudy skies and a maximum of 30 degrees

Cloudy to partly cloudy sky with a maximum temperature of 30 degrees is forecast for this Monday in Monterrey | 02/08/2021 |ionicons-v5-c07: 47 |...
Joe Biden congratulates the Tampa Buccaneers on their Super Bowl win

Through his Twitter social network, the President of the United States extended his congratulations to the Florida team. | 07/02/2021 | ionicons-v5-c23:...
AstraZeneca vaccine, less effective against South African variant

According to a study published in the Financial Times newspaper, the AstraZeneca vaccine would be less effective against the South African variant and...
Chile vaccinated more than 550,000 people against the coronavirus in three days

The country breaks records in South America and already equals the United States in the number of doses applied daily per 100 inhabitants. |...
Woman jumps from second floor of building to escape rapist

The woman had no other option to escape from the man who had already touched her private parts in a hairdressing business in...
A single dose of vaccine could be enough for those who have already passed the covid-19

People who have had covid-19 could have enough with a single dose of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines (based on messenger RNA), because after...
6-year-old boy is saved from dying in a home accident in China

The boy was playing together with his siblings in the backyard of their house without adult supervision | 02/05/2021 | ionicons-v5-c12: 32...
